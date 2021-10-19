Carlo Ancelotti has provided an injury update on Eden Hazard ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Los Blancos are in Ukraine tonight, and they need a result after that shock home defeat to Sheriff last time out in this competition.

But we already know that Ancelotti will be without wide man Hazard, who is once again struggling with fitness issues.

Hazard missed 33 games across last season through injury and illness, and he has missed the last two with another muscular issue.

That number will be increased to three this evening when Real Madrid take on Shakhtar, despite playing for Belgium over the international period, and Ancelotti has detailed the latest on the Belgian.

“Hazard is tired of having these problems,” said Ancelotti in his pre-match press conference.

“He is not injured, he has an overload, but I think he will be available for Barcelona or Osasuna.”

In more positive news, Ancelotti added: “(Ferland) Mendy is already back, but I don’t know if he will start.

“We have had problems on the left, because we have only had two left-backs and now we have two more.”

Ancelotti went with two up top for Real Madrid’s last outing before the international break, a defeat to Espanyol, and Hazard’s fitness struggles could force the Italian to do the same here.

Alternatively, Rodrygo could come in on the right to form part of the more regularly used 4-3-3.