Barcelona have confirmed their squad list for Wednesday night’s Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv.

Barca head into the clash at Camp Nou knowing they simply cannot afford to slip up following their worst ever start in the competition.

The Blaugrana have lost their two opening games in this season’s Champions League group stage, losing 3-0 to each of Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Already four points behind Benfica and six behind Bayern, there is little-to-no margin for error for Barca heading into matchday three, especially with an away tie with Bayern still to play.

And ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Kyiv, Barca have released their squad list with four absentees, all of which were expected.

Ousmane Dembélé, Pedri and Martin Braithwaite all remain out injured having missed the weekend’s La Liga win over Valencia.

And there is no place for Eric Garcia, who is suspended following his red card last time out in the Champions League.

Here is the squad list in full.