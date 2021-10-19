Barcelona are said to have reached a deal in principle to renew Ansu Fati’s contract.

Fati recently returned from injury after the best part of a year out, and he is already showing signs of the form he managed before his serious knee injury.

The 18-year-old has scored twice in four appearances since his return, including a stunning strike during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Valencia.

Until now, Barcelona have only been concerned with getting Fati back to full fitness, but attention has new turned to his contract.

The young star is currently set to leave Camp Nou next summer when his contract is set to expire.

But Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that Barca chief Mateu Alemany has already agreed a deal in principle with Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes.

The report claims Alemany was recently in Portugal when he managed to strike the agreement in principle over a long-term deal.

It’s reported the deal, which will include improved terms, will span across the rest of this season and five more.

Barca did – and still do – have the option to unilaterally extend Fati’s contract by two years, but they do not want to use it, preferring to improve the young striker’s terms over a longer period.