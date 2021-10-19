Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier says he would ‘love’ to play in the Premier League again.

Trippier was key to Atleti‘s La Liga title success last season and was heavily linked with a move away over the summer.

The likes of Manchester United were linked with a move for the full-back, but he stayed put and will remain part of Diego Simeone’s title defence this season.

That does not mean the interest in a move back to the Premier League was not there, however, and it seems Trippier would indeed like to return some day.

“I would love to play in the Premier League again,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I know what I came here to do and I have done it.

“I came here to try to achieve great things and I’d won the league. I just tried to take it all in.”

That’s bad news for Atletico Madrid, who have relied heavily upon Trippier since his arrival from Tottenham in 2019.

From those quotes, it feels as though Trippier sees his La Liga mission as one he has already accomplished and it will, no doubt, fuel plenty of rumours heading towards the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old has just two years remaining on his current deal, and unlikely to sign a new one given his intentions to return to England, he could be moved on next summer in any case.