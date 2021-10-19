Antoine Griezmann chosen over Luis Suarez as Atletico Madrid face Liverpool

Atletico Madrid welcome Liverpool to the Wanda Metropolitano in the Champions League this evening in a genuinely mouthwatering clash between two European heavyweights.

Atletico are second in Champions League Group B heading into the game, two points behind leaders Liverpool, three clear of Porto and four ahead of bottom-placed Milan.

Atlético Madrid have arrived at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano ahead of playing Liverpool. Some reception. pic.twitter.com/bT5cdFdexl — Sam Leveridge (@samleveridge) October 19, 2021

Domestically, Diego Simeone’s men are fourth in La Liga, where they’re seeking to retain the title they won last season. They’re level on points with Osasuna, Sevilla and Real Madrid, and three points behind leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

Adelante Atlético de Madrid 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/xyaFIDsuvZ — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) October 19, 2021

Atletico are expected to set up in a 3-5-2 formation to combat Liverpool’s 4-3-3, with Jan Oblak starting in goal behind a back three of Felipe, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Mario Hermoso.

Koke will anchor the midfield with Rodrigo de Paul and Thomas Lemar either side of him, while Kieran Trippier and Yannick Carrasco will provide width. Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann will lead the line, with Liverpool icon Luis Suarez left on the bench.