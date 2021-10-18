Struggling Cadiz and Alaves lose again in La Liga Monday night action

Alaves and Cadiz remain deep in relegation danger as the pair both lost in La Liga’s Monday night double header.

Javi Calleja’s side find themselves out of luck in recent weeks with a string of narrow losses before the international break, despite a morale boosting win over defending champions Atletico Madrid.

However, their return to action saw a familiar tale for the Basque side as Borja Iglesias’ neat finish secured a 1-0 win for Real Betis in the dying minutes at the Estadio Mendizorroza.

That result leaves Alaves with just three points on the board so far in 2021/22 with seven defeats from eight league games.

In the later Monday night kick off, Espanyol made it three wins from their last four games with a goal either side of the break to secure a 2-0 win at home to struggling Cadiz.

Alvaro Cervera’s side have also won just once this season, but some key draws last month keep them out of the relegation zone, as goals from Raul de Tomas and Nicolas Melamed did the damage in Catalonia.

