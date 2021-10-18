Sevilla look set to be handed a fitness boost following their narrow win over Celta Vigo.

Los Nervionenses returned to winning ways over the weekend as Rafa Mir scored the only goal to defeat Celta.

The win meant Sevilla remained on pace with new leaders Real Sociedad, who are three points ahead but having played a game more.

Julen Lopetegui’s men have maintained a steady pace this season, despite a number of slip-ups, but they have struggled offensively, only managing 11 goals so far.

And in their last two outings, they haven’t been helped by the absence of key striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who picked up a fibre tear in his hamstring in late September.

But after two games, a total that will almost certainly be increased to three with the Champions League clash with Lille on Wednesday, En-Nesyri looks set to return.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, En-Nesyri is back training with the ball this week, and he could be set to return as early as Sunday when Sevilla face Levante.

If the frontman is not risked for that one, he should be fine to return Mallorca the following Wednesday.

En-Nesyri has netted three times so far this season and was Sevilla’s top scorer last season with 18 La Liga goals.