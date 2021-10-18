Sergio Aguero has issued his verdict on Ansu Fati after his first weeks training alongside him.

Both players have missed much of this season through injury, with Aguero picking up a calf injury just before the season, while Fati had struggled with a serious knee injury picked up last year.

In a recent boost for Barca, both players returned, with Fati making a return before the break, since scoring twice in his first four outings back, while Aguero played his first competitive minutes on Sunday after coming off the bench late on.

Aguero, of course, is at a very different stage of his career compared to Fati, already conquering the vast majority of his goals across 10 years at Manchester City.

And so he knows what it takes to make it to the very top, and it seems he is already seeing some of the key qualities required in 18-year-old teammate Fati.

“Ansu is a very young player and he has a lot to show,” Aguero told Sport. “I am very happy because we have him, and we have to take advantage of it.

“We have to help him continue to show the talent he has.”