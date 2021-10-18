Ronald Koeman may have found a dream partnership ahead of this weekend’s Clásico with Real Madrid.

Barcelona picked up a much-needed statement win on Sunday evening as they completed a comeback against Valencia.

Koeman’s men were behind within five minutes after a stunning Jose Luis Gaya strike, but goals from Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho helped the Blaugrana pick up all three points.

Following a disappointing run of form, the win was one Barca desperately needed, and it moves them to within two points of Real Madrid ahead of next weekend’s Clásico at Camp Nou.

Before then, Barca have a must-win Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv, but there will be half an eye on that Clasico, and there is already fresh confidence following the win over Valencia.

And two players, in particular, have helped to inspire that confidence, with Fati, who only recently returned from a long-term injury, and summer signing Memphis striking up a nice connection.

The pair are two key components in Barca’s front three, and they are already linking up very nicely.

“They are complimentary,” Koeman said after the game. “Both have shown that they have a good connection.

“The team has been very concentrated and we have played well.”

Could it be the start of a dream offensive partnership for Barcelona?

Koeman will be hoping that is the case, and the pair will have the chance to show just how good they can be together when it counts the most, in this weekend’s mouth-watering Clásico.