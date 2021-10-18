Ansu Fati could have taken a very different path as he prepares for his fourth experience of El Clásico.

After the best part of a year out, Fati is now back to full fitness and already in fine form ahead of the first Clásico of this season.

Fati has scored twice in his first four appearances back, including a fine strike on Sunday night as he helped Barcelona complete a comeback win over Valencia.

The young striker’s return to fitness and form could not have come at a better time for Barca as they prepare for a Clásico with Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana are now within two points of their fierce rivals ahead of the derby clash at Camp Nou, and Fati will be key to any hopes of taking all three points.

But things could have been different had Real Madrid made a move earlier.

Fati has been with Barcelona since the age of 10, but as cited by Diario AS in 2019, the striker played a number of games for Real Madrid’s juniors as a youngster.

It’s reported Fati played some friendlies for Los Blancos, and he was even pictured in a Real Madrid shirt after playing in a futsal tournament for the capital club.

But Barcelona were decisive in their bid to get Fati on board, and they agreed terms with the player’s father for him to become part of La Masia at age 10.

Real Madrid appeared to ponder a move, but they never committed, and that’s a decision they will no doubt rue given the 18 year-old’s obvious talent.

Having said that, Fati is yet to win a Clasico in three attempts, scoring once but losing twice and drawing once.

He and his Barcelona teammates will look to turn that tide this weekend when the two rivals do battle once more.