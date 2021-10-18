Barcelona president Joan Laporta claims he and his board walked into the worst financial crisis in the history of the club.

Much has been made of the financial issues at Camp Nou, particularly during the summer across the whole Lionel Messi saga.

Laporta has often reminded Barca fans of the dire circumstances at Barca, claiming that they were created by the presidency of Josep Maria Bartomeu.

And in his latest public appearances, Laporta has provided some details of the financial crisis facing the club, describing it as the worst the club has seen.

“They are the worst accounts in the history of Barca, with a debt of €1.35billion and losses in this period of €481million,” Laporta said, as cited by Marca.

“When we arrived, we could not pay the bills. It is what we have found.

“The situation that we have come into has been motivated by a grave deficiency in the previous management.

“Our legal department will decide if they constitute a crime and the legan actions that may arise.”

Bartomeu resigned as Barcelona president in October of last year, an action that led to Laporta’s second successful election following the elections at the start of this year.

But Bartomeu may not be out of the woods just yet with further threats of legal action following his alleged actions while at the helm at Camp Nou.