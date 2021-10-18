Atletico Madrid captain Koke Resurrección has made it clear to his teammates that they need to take all three points against Liverpool.

Atleti were drawn into a tough Champions League group featuring Liverpool, AC Milan and Porto.

They kicked off this season’s European campaign with an underwhelming draw with Porto, but they have since picked up a huge away win over AC Milan.

Heading into game three, Los Rojiblancos are two points behind leaders Liverpool, who arrive at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night.

That makes this game crucial, and the two games between the two group favourites were always going to be.

That’s why Atleti captain Koke is calling upon the fans to get behind their team, especially now that a full capacity can finally be welcomed back to the Wanda Metropolitano.

“Every game is important,” he said in the pre-match press conference. “To play a game against a team of Liverpool’s stature motivates you more.

“To play with our people, I think the last time we played with a full stadium was against Liverpool.

“We need our fans to get us plugged in.

“We need to take three points to get to the next phase. Liverpool are the team to beat.”

Atletico Madrid head into this one with a fine recent record against Liverpool, winning three of their last four games against the Premier League giants.

Early last year, Atleti actually knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League thanks to a memorable comeback extra-time win.