Klopp praises Atletico and Simeone, Alaves and Cadiz lose again and Villarreal open Pino extension talks

Klopp reveals respect for Simeone and Atletico

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone ahead of their crunch meeting tomorrow night.

Despite criticising aspects of Atletico’s tactics in their 2020 Anfield win, Klopp altered his stance ahead of their showdown in the Spanish capital tomorrow.

Wins for Espanyol and Real Betis as Alaves and Cadiz lose

Alaves and Cadiz remain deep in relegation danger as the pair both lost in La Liga’s Monday night double header.

Alaves’ return to action saw a familiar tale for the Basque side as Borja Iglesias’ goal secured a 1-0 win for Real Betis at the Estadio Mendizorroza.

In the other Monday night game, Espanyol made it three wins from four with a 2-0 win at home to struggling Cadiz.

Alvaro Cervera’s side have won just once this in 2021/22 and goals from Raul de Tomas and Nicolas Melamed won it in Catalonia.

Villarreal open Yeremi Pino talks

Villarreal are confident of tying highly rated winger Yeremi Pino to a new long term contract at the club.

Pino signed contract until 2024 in November 2020 but Unai Emery is keen commit him to the club after a rise in transfer interest.

Images via Getty Images