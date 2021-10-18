Jurgen Klopp reveals respect for Diego Simeone ahead of Liverpool showdown

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone ahead of their crunch meeting tomorrow night.

The Reds head to Madrid for the first time since winning the 2019 Champions League at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano before being eliminated from the 2020/21 Champions League by Simeone.

Their defeat at Anfield was the final game of the 2020/21 competition before its Covid-19 enforced suspension in March 2020.

However, despite initially criticising some aspects of Atletico’s tactics in that game, Klopp has altered his stance ahead of their showdown in the Spanish capital.

“We did not play against Atletico Madrid last time, but we learnt a lot from those two games”, as per reports from Marca.

“Atletico has changed some players, but they have not weakened.

“I think I said some criticisms after the return leg at Anfield, but I was angry, and disappointed about many things and we had to focus on football in strange circumstances.

“They are a very good side and they defend with everything they have.

“I could not respect more what they do. Do I like it? Not much, but that is my thing. I like a different style of play, but they’ve been very successful.

“Atletico is a different team because they play with a different system, but they are still the same results machine as before.

“It is incredible how Diego Simeone keeps them all plugged in.”

Both Liverpool and Atletico have enjoyed unbeaten starts to the 2021/22 Champions League, with Klopp’s side winning back to back games against AC Milan and Porto, and Atletico picking up four points from two games.

Liverpool head to Madrid on the back of a 5-0 Premier League win at Watford with Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho already in Spain due to Covid-19 quarantine rules during the international break.