Jose Luis Gaya is furious with the penalty given against him against Barcelona on Sunday night.

Gaya put Valencia ahead during Sunday’s clash with Barcelona at Camp Nou, scoring with a stunning long range strike after just five minutes.

The lead didn’t last, Ansu Fati scoring with a brilliant strike of his own after 13 minutes, and Barcelona went on to take the lead four minutes before the break.

Memphis Depay scored a penalty just before the break afterFati went down following a desperate lunge from Gaya.

Camera angles later showed that Gaya might just have touched the ball first, but it was very difficult to see whether he touched the ball or made contact with Fati first.

For Gaya, however, these was no doubt about it, the Valencia full-back unhappy with the penalty decision which turned the tide after a bright start from Los Che.

“Everyone agrees that I get to the ball first and touched it,” Gaya said, as cited by Marca. “There might have been a slight contact with Ansu Fati, but the slow motion camera always fools us.

“I already had a very doubtful penalty against me last year.”