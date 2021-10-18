Diego Simeone will give his three injured stars every chance of being involved against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Atleti are preparing for a key Champions League clash with Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Los Rojiblancos are currently two points behind the Reds heading into the clash, which is the first of two group stage ties between the two clubs.

But having won three of their last four against Liverpool, Los Rojiblancos will have confidence of leapfrogging Jurgen Klopp‘s men by the time Tuesday night draws to a close.

They look set to be helped by as many as three injury boosts, too, with Marcos Llorente, Jose Maria Gimenez and Matheus Cunha all on course to recover from injury in time.

“We have another training session to see how the three evolve from yesterday when they trained very well, and the expectation is that they can all play,” said Simeone in his pre-match press conference.

That is a big boost for Atleti, especially in the case of Llorente, who has been a key figure for them across this season and last.

Gimenez is also an important player, despite some issues with form this season, while Cunha was brought in over the course of the summer to allow for key rest for Luis Suarez over the course of the season.