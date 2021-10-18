Here is your La Liga matchday 9 weekend round-up.

Barca back to winning ways

Barcelona picked up a valuable three points with an impressive performance at home to Valencia.

Jose Gaya actually put Valencia ahead early on thanks to a stunning long range strike, but Barca responded very well.

Ansu Fati rifled in a brilliant effort, and a penalty from Memphis Depay completed the comeback.

There was even time for Philippe Coutinho to get on the scoresheet.

La Real and Sevilla come out on top

Real Sociedad moved to the top of the table – albeit they have played a game more – thanks to their win over Mallorca.

Aihen Munoz was sent off just before half time, setting up a long second half of Imanol Alguacil’s men, but they still took all three points after Manolo Reina fumbled Julen Lobete’s late strike into his net.

Meanwhile, Sevilla got back to winning ways thanks to Rafa Mir’s well-taken second-half strike against Celta Vigo.

The best of the rest

Osasuna stunned Villarreal on Sunday with a 2-1 win, one that was gifted to them by Yellows centre back Aissa Mandi.

Osasuna actually took the lead, but after Gerard Moreno equalised with a stunning strike, it was Unai Emery’s men who dominated.

But amid their search for a goal, Mandi played a horribly-measured back-pass into the path of Chimy Avila, who scored the winner for his side.

Elsewhere, Rayo Vallecano continued their excellent start to the season with a win over Elche thanks to Randy Nteka, who scored the winner in the 2-1 win.

Levante and Getafe played out a goalless draw, while Real Betis take on Alaves this evening and Espanyol welcome Cadiz.