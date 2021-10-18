Barcelona have snuck up on Real Madrid to set up a mouth-watering Clásico.

Much of this season’s headlines have been about Barcelona and the disastrous circumstances that have engulfed the Catalan club.

Following a difficult summer that no Barca fan will want to be reminded of, Ronald Koeman‘s men stumbled through their start to the campaign.

But between their worst ever star to a Champions League campaign and a number of slip-ups in La Liga, Barca have managed to accrue just enough points to stay in touch.

And Sunday evening’s comeback win over Valencia put them on 15 points for the season having played eight games.

That’s far from an ideal return, but with Real Madrid not playing over the weekend, it allowed Barcelona to play their game in-hand and to reshape perspective ahead of next weekend’s all-important Clásico.

Ahead of the Camp Nou clash, Koeman’s men have moved to within two points of Real Madrid, who started the season brightly, and with the same amount of games played.

During the week, Barcelona will have to beat Dynamo Kyiv to save their Champions League campaign, but after that, they can move above Real Madrid with a Clásico win, and should they do that, perceptions over the Blaugrana’s start to the season will be completely flipped.