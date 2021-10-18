Ansu Fati is already setting records for Barcelona following his return from injury.

The young striker missed the best part of a year through a serious knee injury, but he returned before the international break, and he is already impressing.

On Sunday, he scored with a superb long range strike to make it two goals from four games in a comeback win over Valencia at Camp Nou.

And that goal was a significant one as far as setting records is concerned.

As pointed out by Marca, Fati has now become the player with the most goals for Barcelona before his 19th birthday.

The goal was Fati’s 13th for Barca, and that took him ahead of Bojan Krkic for the most goals before 19, the now Vissel Kobe star scoring 12 for Barca before his 19th birthday.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, only managed seven, but he wasted no time kicking on afterwards, scoring 42 before his 21st birthday.