Zinedine Zidane backs Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d’Or

The Ballon d’Or is just around the corner, meaning that much of the discourse in European football has turned to which footballer deserves the game’s greatest individual prize.

As ever, public perception over who should be named the world’s greatest player has changed as the year has progressed.

As we enter the autumn of 2021, however, several names have stayed the course; Lionel Messi, Jorginho, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona and the Copa America with Argentina before leaving Spain for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. Cristiano became the all-time top scorer in the history of international football through his exploits with Portugal.

Benzema – arguably the most in-form player in European football right now – has been superb for Real Madrid and helped France beat La Roja to win the Nations League this past weekend.

Jorginho won both the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy, while Lewandowski has been ruthlessly consistent for the all-conquering Bayern Munich. It’s a tight race.

For Zinedine Zidane, Benzema’s coach at the Santiago Bernabeu up until the end of last season, his fellow Frenchman deserves the prize. “Karim is in a cloud,” he said as carried by Marca.

“I would give him the Ballon d’Or. He deserves it. He’s an incredible player, and I had the great honour of training him. He knows how to do everything on the pitch. He’s a step above, and I hope he can be rewarded with this Ballon d’Or.”