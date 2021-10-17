Villarreal’s La Liga unbeaten start ended by last gasp Osasuna defeat

Villarreal’s eye catching unbeaten start to the 2021/22 La Liga season has been ended by a 2-1 defeat to Osasuna on their return to domestic action.

Unai Emery’s side had picked up two league wins and six draws ahead of the international break as the only unbeaten side still in the division.

However, despite some positive signs from the home side, they were eventually undone by some Chimy Avila magic in the closing minutes.

Lucas Torro’s snapshot edged Osasuna in front early on and Gerard Moreno fired against the post in added time before the break.

However, Emery’s side did look to react after the restart with Moreno forcing them level on the hour mark with a neat finish inside the box.

Gerard Moreno is BACK! 🔥 A stunning volley to mark his return from injury 💥 pic.twitter.com/oUCeR3Mf9c — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 17, 2021

But despite looking set for a draw on home soil, a defensive mistake was capitalised on by Avila, and the Argentinian kept his cool to tuck past Geronimo Rulli on 88 minutes.

Chimy Ávila wins it late on! 😱 A big moment for Osasuna's talisman as their great run continues 🔴 pic.twitter.com/i1vOwmg4TW — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 17, 2021

Images via Getty Images