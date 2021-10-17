Sergio Aguero delighted to make delayed Barcelona debut

Sergio Aguero revealed his delight at finally making his delayed Barcelona debut in their 3-1 win over Valencia.

The Argentinian international has endured a miserable time in Catalonia following his summer free transfer move from Manchester City.

The 33-year-old has struggled with injuries since his return to Spanish football with no competitive appearances for La Blaugrana prior to this weekend.

Ronald Koeman opted to bring him on as a late substitute against Los Che and Aguero was pleased to finally set foot inside the Camp Nou as a home player.

“I am so happy to make my debut, I have been looking to this moment”, as per an interview with Barca TV.

🗣 @aguerosergiokun: "Muy contento por el debut. Tenía muchas ganas de este momento" pic.twitter.com/02zyIAvamq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 17, 2021

“It was a good debut because we won and that is the most important thing.

“It was great to hear the fans chanting for me (‘Kun….Kun’) and now it is my turn to repay their love.”

Aguero is now expected to play an increased role in Koeman’s plans in the coming weeks after avoiding any delays in his comeback from injury in 2021.

Barcelona are pushing to improve their European form in midweek, following successive defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica, and Aguero could start against Dynamo Kyiv.

If he comes through unscathed against the Ukrainian side he could keep his place for next weekend’s El Clasico clash with Real Madrid.

Aguero has a low key goal scoring record against Los Blancos but Koeman could place his faith in him for a least a substitute role against their age old rivals.

Images via Getty Images