Ronald Koeman admits Barcelona have missed Ansu Fati

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was full of praise for his side as they won 3-1 at home to Valencia.

A limited capacity crowd at the Camp Nou saw the Catalan giants take a welcome return to winning ways.

Goals from the returning Ansu Fati and Dutch start Memphis Depay set the home side on course for the win before substitute Philippe Coutinho netted a rare late goal.

Koeman was delighted with his team’s reaction to the indifferent form and he singled out Fati for praise.

“The team reacted very positively and we deserved to win”, as per reports from Marca.

“I have always said we lack a player like Ansu because of the speed and goals he brings.

“I did not want to substitute him, but we have to manage his return.

“The sensation is very good, but on Wednesday we have a very important game and we must be focused.”

The win lifts Barcelona up to seventh in La Liga overnight ahead of their Champions League clash with Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv in midweek.

Barcelona are yet to pick up a point in European action so far in 2021/22 following on from successive defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Koeman’s side then return to domestic action at home to Real Madrid in El Clasico next weekend.

