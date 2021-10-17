Philippe Coutinho issues response to Barcelona doubters

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has issued a firm message of defiance over his current position at the club.

Coutinho has found himself surplus to Ronald Koeman’s plans in the last 12 months with his 2020/21 season cut short by knee surgery.

Koeman confirmed the former Liverpool winger was on a list of players the club were looking to offload during the summer as the La Blaugrana hierarchy aimed to slash their bloated wage bill.

However, with no buyer found for Coutinho, the Brazilian stayed at the Camp Nou, with the 29-year-old subsequently creeping onto the edge of Koeman’s squad.

He netted a first La Liga goal since November 2020 in this weekend’s 3-1 win over Valencia and he struck a confident note in his post match interview.

“We all know I have suffered but I feel good. After so long, to score a goal is a very good feeling and the team has won” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I have more desire than ever after going through everything I have done.

“It has been difficult and hard, but now it’s just a scar that makes me stronger, I want to succeed and be the best Philippe Coutinho I can be.”

Coutinho is likely to remain on the periphery of Koeman’s plans in the coming weeks, but with a busy schedule of games coming up, he could see more action.

Koeman’s side face Dynamo Kyiv in vital Champions League action midweek before an El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid next weekend.

