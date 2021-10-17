Manchester United linked with Jules Kounde switch in 2022

Premier League giants Manchester United could rival Chelsea in the race to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde in 2022.

The French international was heavily linked with a summer move to Stamford Bridge, ahead of the 2021/22 season, but the Blues refused to meet Sevilla’s asking price of €90m.

Chelsea are expected to revive their long term interest in him again during the January transfer window but they could be challenged in their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

According to reports from El Nacional, Kounde is not interested in a move to domestic rivals Real Madrid, and instead wants to test himself in England.

United are likely to be in the market for another defender in the coming months despite bringing in Raphael Varane from Los Blancos in September.

Kounde remains under contract at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan until 2024, and despite Sevilla previously sticking to his €90m release clause, they could now lower that to around €70-75m.