Injured Eden Hazard left out of Real Madrid squad for date with Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid trained for the final time at Valdebebas today before catching a flight to Ukraine tomorrow as per Marca.

They take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this week, their first game since October third after the international break and the delay caused by returning South Americans.

Eden Hazard, who suffered an injury playing for Belgium against France, didn’t train with the group in the session and hasn’t been included in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the fixture.

Carletto selected Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin and Luis Lopez as his goalkeepers and Eder Militao, David Alaba, Raul Vallejo, Nacho, Lucas Vazquez, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy and Miguel Gutierrez as his defenders.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Antonio Blanco are the chosen midfielders while Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Mariano Diaz are the selected forwards.

Madrid are second in their Champions League group, three points behind Sheriff and two clear of Inter and Shakhtar.