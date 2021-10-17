Barcelona’s expected lineup for La Liga clash with Valencia revealed

Barcelona welcome Valencia to Camp Nou in La Liga this evening in the first part of a crucial three-game run.

The Catalan club are living a moment of crisis, struggling to adapt to the post-Lionel Messi era and floundering under the leadership of Ronald Koeman.

They sit ninth in La Liga and are bottom of their Champions League group; far from their usual standards. Valencia, who’ve faded after a bright start, sit one place above them.

After Valencia, Barcelona host Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League before facing Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the 2021/22 season.

All games will be played at Camp Nou in front of a full-capacity crowd, as the Catalan government have lifted the Coronavirus-induced restrictions that had been in place for two years.

Ronald Koeman is expected to go with a 4-3-3 shape, starting Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back four of Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Busquets will sit in midfield, flanked by Gavi and Frenkie de Jong. Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati will start on either wing, with Luuk de Jong through the middle.

Barcelona are missing Martin Braithwaite, Ronald Araujo and Pedri through injury, while Ousmane Dembele is a doubt. Sergio Aguero could make his debut for the club off the bench.