Barcelona want to renew Ansu Fati in time for next Sunday’s El Clasico

Barcelona want to complete negotiations for Ansu Fati’s contract renewal at Camp Nou in time for next Sunday’s El Clasico according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona face Real Madrid in La Liga at Camp Nou on October 24th, and the powers-that-be at the Catalan club are determined to have the 18-year-old’s future organised by then.

They have an option to unilaterally extend Fati’s contract – which expires this summer – for another two seasons, but want the player to voluntarily sign up to Barcelona’s future.

As well as Fati, Barcelona are also working to renew the contracts of Ousmane Dembele, Ronald Araujo and Gavi. The former’s deal also expires this summer while the latter’s performances have meant that they deserve contracts that reflect their importance.

Mateu Alemany has already sent Jorge Mendes – Fati’s agent – a contract proposal, and it’s currently being analysed. The player is clear he wants to stay at Barcelona, but isn’t rushing anything.

