Barcelona clinch crucial Valencia win on Ansu Fati’s return

Barcelona have got back to winning ways on their return from the international break with a 3-1 victory over Valencia at the Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman finds himself under growing pressure in Catalonia after an underwhelming start to the 2021/22 season.

However, his players turned in a timely winning performance against Los Che, with the returning Ansu Fati right at the heart of it for Koeman.

The Spanish international cancelled out Jose Luis Gaya’s opener, with a spectacular first goal in over a year to bring Barcelona level, before winning a penalty to allow Memphis Depay to edge them in front.

Ansu Fati is special! 🤩 A beautiful curling finish and a strong response from Barca to going behind 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MVaxIRySwT — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 17, 2021

Fati did have a chance to make the game safe after the restart, only to be denied by a superb Jasper Cillessen save late on, but in the end substitute Philippe Coutinho wrapped up the win in the final minutes.

Philippe Coutinho guarantees the points for Barca! 🔵🔴 He enjoyed that goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dTaFvrTOdF — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 17, 2021

Koeman’s side now face Dynamo Kyiv in midweek Champions League action with Valencia back in action against Real Mallorca next weekend.

Images via Getty Images