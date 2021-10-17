Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona clinch crucial Valencia win on Ansu Fati’s return

Barcelona have got back to winning ways on their return from the international break with a 3-1 victory over Valencia at the Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman finds himself under growing pressure in Catalonia after an underwhelming start to the 2021/22 season.

However, his players turned in a timely winning performance against Los Che, with the returning Ansu Fati right at the heart of it for Koeman.

The Spanish international cancelled out Jose Luis Gaya’s opener, with a spectacular first goal in over a year to bring Barcelona level, before winning a penalty to allow Memphis Depay to edge them in front.

Fati did have a chance to make the game safe after the restart, only to be denied by a superb Jasper Cillessen save late on, but in the end substitute Philippe Coutinho wrapped up the win in the final minutes.

Koeman’s side now face Dynamo Kyiv in midweek Champions League action with Valencia back in action against Real Mallorca next weekend.

