Arsenal want to trade Alexander Lacazette for Gareth Bale

Arsenal want to strengthen in January and have proposed a swap deal with Real Madrid according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Gunners want to send Alexander Lacazette to the Santiago Bernabeu in return for Gareth Bale. The Welshman would need to reduce his salary in order to ensure the move happened, however.

Bale, 32, is in the final year of his contract with Madrid and is rumoured to be considering retirement after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Currently out injured, he’s not expected to return to action until November.

Lacazette, 30, is scheduled to see his contract expire in the summer of 2022 and Arsenal don’t intend to renew it. The English club want to move on him in this coming market.

The Frenchman scored 13 league goals last season, ten goals the season before, 13 goals the season before that and 14 in his first season at the Emirates Stadium. He’s yet to score this year.