Ansu Fati starts or Barcelona against Valencia with Sergio Aguero on the bench

Ansu Fati makes his first start of the 2021/22 La Liga as Ronald Koeman recalls the Spanish star for tonight’s clash with Valencia.

Koeman makes four changes to his Barcelona starting line up, following their 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid prior to the international break, as Los Che head north to the Camp Nou.

Fati comes into the starting team in place of Philippe Coutinho with Sergi Roberto replacing Nico Gonzalez in midfield.

Koeman also makes two changes at the back with the injured Ronald Araujo out and Oscar Mingueza rotated to the bench in place of Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Aguero is also named on the bench for the first time since his summer move to Catalonia.

Valencia boss Jose Bordalas makes four changes to his own starting side, following some key returns from injury, with Jose Luis Gaya, Carlos Soler, Mouctar Diakhaby and Moi Gomez all included from the start.