Barcelona La Liga

WATCH: Ansu Fati on target against Valencia on Camp Nou starting return

Barcelona head in 2-1 in front at half time against rivals Valencia in their crunch Camp Nou La Liga clash.

Boss Ronald Koeman opted for four changes to his starting line up against Los Che but it was a returning face for the visitors who brilliantly opening the scoring on the night in Catalonia.

Visiting skipper Jose Luis Gaya benefitted from some poor Barcelona defending from a corner to bullet home a spectacular opener after just four minutes.

However, despite the early setback, Barcelona launched an immediate response in front of a limited capacity home crowd, as the returning Ansu Fati stepped in off the left wing to smash home his first goal in almost 12 months.

Koeman’s side have pushed hard to impose themselves and extend their advantage before the break with Gaya scything down Fati inside the box allowing Memphis Depay the chance to slot them in front from the penalty spot.

Images via Getty Images

 

Posted by

Tags Ansu Fati Jose Luis Gaya Memphis Depay Ronald Koeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.