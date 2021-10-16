Watch: Mohamed Salah compared to Lionel Messi after virtuoso performance at Watford

Liverpool eviscerated Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, winning 5-0.

It was Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge of Watford and he was unfortunate to run into a rampant Liverpool side.

Sadio Mane – assisted by Mohamed Salah – opened the scoring for the visitors before Roberto Firmino struck either side of half-time to put the Merseysiders out of sight inside the hour.

My, my. Mo has morphed into Messi. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 16, 2021

Firmino then turned creator to assist Salah in the 54th minute, before completing his hat-trick in injury time.

While Firmino was pivotal in the victory, it was Salah that generated quite a buzz on the final whistle.

The Egyptian is in flying form this season, with Gary Lineker and several other observers seeing fit to compare him to a certain Lionel Messi.

STOP THAT, MO SALAH! 🇪🇬👑 The footwork is magical, the finish is sublime. He had the Watford defence on strings! 😱 pic.twitter.com/tBWPWWOxeX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 16, 2021

Salah has scored six goals and contributed three assists in the Premier League so far this season, to go with three goals in two Champions League appearances.

Aside from the numbers, it’s the manner of his play that’s really setting tongues wagging.

Such form would usually draw admiring glances from Barcelona and Real Madrid, but the former’s financial situation would preclude them from securing his signature while the latter are seemingly intent on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.