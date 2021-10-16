Ronald Koeman confirms Sergio Aguero could start for Barcelona against Valencia

Barcelona face a pivotal three-game streak. They take on Valencia tomorrow evening at Camp Nou in La Liga before a must-win fixture against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League. Then, they welcome Real Madrid to Catalonia for the first Clasico of the season and the first in front of fans in almost two years.

Camp Nou will have no limit on attendance for the run, but it’s not yet known how many fans will actually turn up for each game; Barcelona are in dire form.

They sit ninth in La Liga – five points behind Madrid – and rockbottom of their Champions League group without a single point to their name.

Ronald Koeman is under intense pressure, although he has been given a stay of execution by Joan Laporta partly because the club’s financial situation means they lack the funds to part ways with him or bring in an adequate replacement.

One boost the Dutchman may be able to look forward to against Valencia is the return of Sergio Aguero from injury. The Argentine marksman is yet to make his debut since joining from Manchester City in the summer, but is now set to finally return to action.

“Every day he’s getting better and tomorrow we’ll decide if he’ll start,” Koeman said of Aguero in his pre-match press conference for the date with Valencia in comments carried by Marca.

“He needs time after so many months out. He can’t play all three games this week – we have to pick and choose them based on what’s best for the team.” Aguero scored in a 2-2 draw with Cornella in a behind-closed-doors friendly this past week.