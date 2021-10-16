Quique Sanchez Flores plays down Getafe squad crisis

New Getafe boss Quique Sanchez Flores has dismissed talk of a crisis within his squad in the opening weeks of the 2021/22 season.

Getafe opted to sack former head coach Michel following a disappointing first few months in charge following his summer arrival back in Madrid.

Flores has taken charge at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez with the club currently bottom of the table with just one point from eight league games in 2021/22.

However, the former Watford boss stated he is not concerned by rumours of player unrest at the club ahead of a key run of games in the coming weeks.

“The players have made me feel very good. They are capable of understanding everything”, as per reports from Marca.

“They are players of a high level, we are talking about a team which has an elite level of performance.

“They are guys who understand, or have shown me they understand they have competed very well.

“They are not broken, or players who are mentally going through a drama. I see players who do not falter on the pitch.”

Despite his optimism, Flores faces a real challenge to turn Getafe fortunes around before the end of 2022 starting this weekend with a trip to face rivals Levante.

Following on from this weekend, Flores faces four games before the international break, with a home ties against Celta Vigo and Espanyol either side of trips to Granada and Villarreal.