Quique Sanches Flores draws on Getafe return as Real Sociedad clinch late Real Mallorca win

Quique Sanchez Flores was unable to find a win on his return to Spanish football as Getafe drew 0-0 at Levante.

Flores returned for a third spell at the club during the international break with Getafe bottom of La Liga and winless so far in 2021/22.

However, he was unable to inspire anything in the closing stages as Sandro Ramirez and Enes Unal both missed late chances to win it for the visitors.

Getafe remain rooted to the foot of the table, with two points from nine games, and a key game at home to Celta Vigo on October 25.

Real Sociedad secured a late 1-0 win at home to Real Mallorca in the other Saturday game as Imanol Alguacil’s side move top of the table overnight.

La Real were forced to play the second half with ten men, after Aihen Munoz’s dismissal, but the hosts showed their mettle to clinch a 90th minute winner via Julen Lobete’s thunderbolt.

Real Sociedad are headed for the top of LaLiga! 🔵⚪ A dramatic late winner from Julien Lobete and an error from Manolo Reina in the Mallorca goal 😱 pic.twitter.com/JjQLAMFssb — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 16, 2021

Images via Getty Images