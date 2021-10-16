La Liga News

Premier League giants to rival Real Madrid for Aurelien Tchouameni in 2022

Real Madrid will be challenged in their expected pursuit of Aurélien Tchouaméni by three Premier League clubs in 2022.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for the French international in the coming months as part of Les Bleus midfield pivot alongside Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid could potentially make it a French triumvirate if they agree a deal for Paul Pogba but their push for Tchouaméni faces competition.

According to reports from ESPN, Manchester United will move for the 21-year-old if Pogba does move on, with Manchester City and Liverpool also tracking him.

Camavinga has established himself as a key figure in the AS Monaco midfield, following his January 2020 switch from Bordeaux, with five goals in 60 appearances in all competitions.

The Ligue 1 giants signed him for €20m in the original deal, but they will demand in the region of €50m from any potential suitors, with Camavinga joining Real Madrid for €27m in August.

