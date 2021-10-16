Mino Raiola sets out Paul Pogba exit plans for 2022

Barcelona will be offered the chance to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba on a free transfer in 2022.

The French international is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the 2021/22 campaign with no extension on the horizon for the 28-year-old.

Pogba is rumoured to be decided on an exit from English football with Real Madrid the current front runners to make a pre contract offer for him in January.

However, according to reports from ESPN, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has been in talks with clubs across Europe, with Barcelona on his list of options.

The Catalan giants are still battling against an ongoing financial crisis at the Camp Nou after failing to offload a string of high earning squad players ahead of the 2021/22 season.

However, if they can remove certain players in the January market, Ronald Koeman will have funds released to put together a contract package for Pogba.