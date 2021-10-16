Guardiola says he’ll allow Barcelona target Sterling to leave City if he wants to

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has opened the door to Raheem Sterling leaving the club after the winger made clear in recent comments that he’s considering a move abroad. Barcelona have been credited with a serious interest in the player.

Sterling was essential for the English national team during the summer as they made it as far as the final of Euro 2020 only to lose to Italy, but he’s started just two Premier League games under Guardiola this season.

Sterling was made available in the transfer window last summer and has spoken about his willingness to change and adapt to regain his place in the team, but now it seems a move is the most likely scenario. Still just 26, he has years at the top left.

“I don’t want unhappy footballers,” Guardiola said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “It’s not the end of the world. There are many teams, many coaches, many options. Call the club and resolve the situation. I’m not just talking about Raheem, I’m talking about any situation.

“I want them to be happy. They have to be happy at the club, if they’re not they need to make a decision. I can’t assure that they’re always going to play 90 minutes – I make decisions based on what’s best of the club, not the players.”

Barcelona are still trying to find a final-third-formula that works for them following the departure of Lionel Messi. It’s thought a move for Sterling would be dependent on moving on Ousmane Dembele – whose contract expires in the summer – in January.