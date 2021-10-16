Dembele linked with Barcelona departure as Ferguson backs Cristiano to win the Ballon d’Or

Manchester United and Juventus emerge as serious contenders to sign Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona is up in the air. The Frenchman’s contract at Camp Nou expires this summer, and so far there’s not been any meaningful progress in negotiations.

Sir Alex Ferguson backs Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d’Or

For Sir Alex Ferguson, Cristiano Ronaldo should win his sixth Ballon d’Or. The Portuguese re-joined Manchester United this summer after eleven years away from Old Trafford in La Liga with Real Madrid and Serie A with Juventus.

Patrice Evra reveals he’s fed up of Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d’Or

For Patrice Evra, the Ballon d’Or can’t go to Lionel Messi for a seventh time. Evra, who enjoyed his best years with Manchester United and Juventus, lost three Champions League finals to Messi. Barcelona beat United in Rome in 2009 and London in 2011, while the Catalan club also beat Juventus in Berlin in 2015.

