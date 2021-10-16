Dani Alves offers to return to Barcelona after leaving Sao Paulo

Dani Alves has offered to return to Barcelona according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. The 38-year-old is a free agent following the termination of his contract with Sao Paulo.

Alves is back in Barcelona at the moment, and has called the men in charge at Camp Nou to offer his services.

The man many consider to be the best right-back of all time has said that financial gain isn’t his priority in the move, but even so it appears to be a difficult deal to do.

Although Barcelona respect Alves’ legacy at Camp Nou, his return isn’t in the club’s plans. They don’t want or need any more veterans in the team, and are focused on prioritising youth.

Alves came through the youth system at Bahia before joining Sevilla in 2002. He went on to spend six years in Andalusia before joining Barcelona, eventually spending eight years at Camp Nou.

The Brazilian left Catalonia in 2016 for Juventus, spending a solitary season in Turin before heading for Paris Saint-Germain. He left them in 2019 to return home to Brazil with Sao Paulo.