(Video) The best goals scored in La Liga’s Matchday 8

We’re almost though the international break now, club fixtures are now just a couple of days away.

If you’re keen to remind yourself where we left off a fortnight ago, here’s a flashback.

La Liga publish the top goals of each matchweek on their Youtube channel, and this time was no different.

There are some niche crackers in there, but we all know King Karim is number 1. He’s already had a few efforts in there this season, how many more will he have by the end of the campaign?

You can see the goals in the clip embedded here: