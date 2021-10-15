Sevilla stats point towards another title challenge

Julen Lopetegui has formed Sevilla into a really strong team, and the last two years have seen them in the mix for the La Liga title, even though they never really had the right to be competing with the top 3, given their relative squad depth.

This season they’re lurking in 4th place, after 4 wins 2 draws and 1 loss from their 7 games so far.

That’s a solid start, given all but 3 other teams have played 8 games, and there’s even more good news.

Their underlying numbers, according to FBRef, are really good. They’ve got an expected goals difference of +0.91 per 90 minutes, meaning they’re creating almost a full goal’s worth more chances than they’re conceding in each game.

To put it into context, Real Sociedad are second in the table, with just 0.66. Atletico Madrid have just 0.38.

If things carry on like this, Sevilla will end up winning a lot more games than their rivals, and that will put them right back in the title race once again.