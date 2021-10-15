Real Madrid managing Eden Hazard after international overload

Eden Hazard is not injured, but he’s in the “red zone” as Arsene Wenger used to call it, and is being managed carefully by Real Madrid’s medical staff to prevent him burning out.

Marca report that he’s alternating days working with the rest of the squad and training alone after returning from international duty with Belgium.

This season has seen Hazard play a solid amount of minutes for his club in the early stages, as he looks to find fitness and rhythm that he’s never achieved in his two and a bit seasons in the Spanish capital.

If they can continue to be cautious with him now, this next couple of months should be a great chance for him to step up and show what he can do at last.

Overloading him now and letting him hurt himself again might just be the final straw for the winger at Real Madrid.