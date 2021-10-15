Raheem Sterling opens door to La Liga move

The links between Raheem Sterling and a Barcelona or Real Madrid move have taken a step forward after the winger’s latest interview.

For a long time it’s just sounded like speculation, a classic case of the Premier League’s top players being linked with moves abroad just to fill newspaper pages.

But now Sterling has made comments, as carried in Spanish paper AS, that indicate he’s serious about moving abroad.

“As an English player, all you know is the Premier League. I always thought I would love to play abroad and see how I could handle that challenge.”

It seems we may be reaching a natural time for him to make that move. Pep Guardiola likes to refresh his players after a few years, and Sterling will eventually fall out of favour.

With Real Madrid and Barcelona slowly rebuilding their teams, a Premier League pearl could be just what they’re looking for, especially as a PR boost.

If City win the Champions League this season, Sterling will have won it all with them and may feel the time is right for a new challenge.