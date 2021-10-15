Mariano turned down money and minutes at Rayo

Mariano Diaz turned down a loan move to Rayo Vallecano this summer, despite the promise of minutes and improved money, AS are reporting today.

The striker hasn’t featured for Real Madrid this season, and doesn’t look like he will be used at all this season, perhaps barring a runout in the Copa del Rey.

Rayo don’t mind too much – after being rejected by Mariano they ended up signing league legend Falcao, who has already scored a few for them.

Madrid are the team frustrated – they have a player on their books who doesn’t seem bothered about playing, and just wants to see out his generous contract, which doesn’t expire for another 18 months. Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane both effectively ruled out ever using him.

The good news is that Newcastle have been linked with the forward for a January move. Although even the Magpies may be aiming higher as they look to spend their new wealth.