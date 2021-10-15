La Liga’s top ten most valuable players updated

The international break gives everyone a chance to get away from the hectic club football schedule, and leaves a few holes on the back pages newspapers to be filled.

It’s the time where content like this becomes invaluable – the top ten most valuable players in La Liga, according to TransferMarkt’s updated figures.

(AS had the full list, our thanks to them for formatting it nicely for us):

10- Koundé (60 millones)

9- Ansu Fati (60 millones)

8- Fede Valverde (65 millones)

7- Casemiro (70 millones)

6- Oblak (70 millones)

5- Oyarzabal (70 millones)

4- Joao Félix (70 millones)

3- Marcos Llorente (80 millones)

2- Pedri (80 millones)

1- Frenkie de Jong (90 millones)

None of them are surprising really, but it’s crazy to think how these values have changed since this time a year ago.

Pedri has leapt to second from nowhere, Marcos Llorente has continued an incredible rise, Mikel Oyarzabal has cemented his place as a top prospect.

Jules Kounde has cracked the top 10, even though Chelsea offered the €60m he’s rated here, and were turned down by Seville.