La Liga’s most dangerous passers according to latest stats

Who are La Liga’s most effective players in generating chances for their teammates? It’s an interesting question, and one that can be answered by looking at the numbers behind the 8 match weeks we’ve had so far.

FBRef record all the “key passes” made by each player, defining a key pass as a pass that leads directly to a shot.

Betis’ Nabil Fekir leads the way after a bright start to the season. He’s made 28 key passes this season already, dominating his team’s attacking chance creation.

Second on the list is another man who carries a lot of his side’s creative weight on his shoulders – Athletic Club stalwart Iker Muniain, who has 24.

Those two are really the outliers, before you get back the pack. The exceptional Karim Benzema has 19, Memphis Depay has 17, and Marcos Acuna has 17 to round out the top 5.

All of these stars are key attacking hubs for their sides, and we expect them all to remain towards the top of the list all year.