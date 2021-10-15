Barcelona still working towards two contract renewals

Barcelona are trying to dig their way out of a deep financial hole, and it’s making even the most simple of tasks difficult.

In the past, there would have been no trouble when it came to renewing the contracts of first team players. Ask what they want, offer them a little less, shake on it, sign the paper, done.

Now, with the Catalan giants looking to save every possible penny, things aren’t as easy. That’s become clear with the latest update from the club on the progress of two renewals currently in progress – those of Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele.

Mundo Deportivo have all the quotes from the press conference announcing Pedri’s renewal, where the pair were mentioned.

“It has to be understood that the processes are a little longer and more difficult than in the past,” director of football Mateu Alemany explained.

It sounds like both will end up staying – but both will need to lower their salaries, perhaps moving to a more bonus-based system. Whether Barca are able to persuade them to accept that is a different question.