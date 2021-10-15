Atletico Madrid face injury issues ahead of Liverpool tie

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is facing a string of fitness concerns ahead of their Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Los Rojiblancos play host to the Premier League giants at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on October 19 with both sides pushing to secure their place in the last 16.

The Reds have already confirmed their plans to ensure Brazilian duo Fabinho and Alisson are able to feature in the Spanish capital after flying direct to Spain from international duty in South America.

However, despite the positivity for the visitors, Simeone is set for an anxious wait on his own side in the coming days.

The defending champions are without a domestic game this weekend due to a gridlock over late international returns, but Simeone still faces question marks.

According to reports from Marca, Geoffrey Kondogbia could start as an emergency centre back due to an injury concern over Jose Gimenez, but Marcos Llorente should be fit in time to play.